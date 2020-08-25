SS&C and Alerian Celebrate 10th Anniversary of the Alerian MLP ETF

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:SSNC) today announced the tenth anniversary of the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP, or the "Fund"). The Fund is an Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) managed by SS&C ALPS Advisors, a subsidiary of SS&C, in partnership with Alerian, a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. In celebration of the Fund's tenth anniversary, the firms will ring the closing bell for the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, August 25.

Launched in 2010, the Alerian MLP ETF was the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide investors with access to the Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class. The Fund delivers exposure to the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (NYSE: AMZI).

In the decade since launch, the Fund has seen widespread adoption by the investment community due to its exposure to a transparent, index-based strategy tracking companies benefitting from the energy renaissance, as well as an innovative structure that eliminates K-1 filings for investors. Today, AMLP continues to be the largest and most liquid MLP ETF.*

"AMLP pioneered how investors incorporate midstream energy infrastructure into their portfolios. It was truly the first of its kind, giving investors pure exposure to MLPs without having to file K-1s. For energy infrastructure investors, AMLP has provided income, diversification, real asset exposure and growth potential. As we look ahead to the next ten years, we are confident AMLP will continue to hold relevance for investors seeking to access the MLP asset class," said Paul Baiocchi**, Senior Investment Strategy Advisor at SS&C ALPS Advisors.

"We are thrilled to continue supporting the Alerian MLP ETF through the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index," said David LaValle, CEO of Alerian. "The Fund was a breakthrough in MLP investment and fostered a wave of capital investment into MLPs and energy infrastructure over the last decade, which we look forward to seeing continue in the next ten years."

About Alerian

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide.

About SS&C | SS&C ALPS Advisors

ALPS Advisors, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of SS&C Technologies, Inc., is a leading provider of investment products for advisors and institutions. Headquartered in Denver, CO with over $12 billion under management as of June 30, 2020, ALPS Advisors is an open architecture boutique investment manager offering portfolio building blocks, active insight and an unwavering drive to guide clients to investment outcomes across sustainable income, thematic and alternative growth strategies. For more information, visit www.alpsfunds.com/.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology. Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risk, charges and expenses of any exchange-traded fund ("ETF") prior to investing. For a prospectus containing this and other information, please visit www.alerianmlp.com or call 1-877-398-8461. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The Alerian MLP ETF Shares are not individually redeemable. Investors buy and sell shares of the Alerian MLP ETF on a secondary market. Only market makers or "authorized participants" may trade directly with the Fund, typically in blocks of 50,000 shares.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs including the loss of money. Additional information regarding the risks of this investment is available in the disclosure.

The Fund is taxed as a regular corporation for federal income tax purposes. This differs from most investment companies, which are treated as "regulated investment companies" under the Code and do not pay entity level income taxes.

If, due to tax law changes, a Master Limited Partnership ("MLP") in the portfolio is deemed a corporation rather than a partnership for federal income purposes, then income would be subject to federal taxation at the MLP level. This would reduce the amount of cash available for distribution to the fund which could result in a reduction of the Fund's value.

Additionally, the Fund provides tax accounts such as IRA and 401(k) plans with a new option for participating in the energy infrastructure MLP asset class without Unrelated Business Taxable Income concerns. Investors will not receive K-1s as they would if investing directly in MLPs.

All K-1s are received and processed by the Alerian MLP ETF. The Alerian MLP ETF distributes a single Form 1099 to its shareholders.

This notice is provided to you for informational purposes only, and should not be considered tax advice. Please consult your tax advisor for further assistance.

The Fund's concentration in securities of MLPs involves risks that differ from investments in common stock, including risks related to: (1) limited control and rights to vote on matters affecting the MLP; (2) potential conflicts of interest between the MLP and its general partner; (3) cash flow; (4) dilution; and (5) the general partner's limited call right. Actual results, performance or events may also be affected by, without limitation, (1) general economic conditions, (2) performance of financial markets, (3) interest rate levels, (4) changes in laws and regulations and (5) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory authorities. An investor's shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than their original cost. MLPs may have additional expenses, as some MLPs pay incentive distribution fees to their general partners. Infrastructure companies are subject to risks specific to the industry they serve including, but not limited to commodity price fluctuations; reduced volumes of energy commodities available for transporting, processing, storing or distributing; changes in the economy or regulatory environment; and extreme weather. The Fund invests primarily in energy infrastructure companies which may be adversely affected by changes in worldwide energy prices, exploration and production spending, government regulation, changes in exchange rates and depletion of natural resources.

*ETF.com, "Equity: U.S. MLP: Tradability," ETF Screener and Database https://www.etf.com/Equity_U_S_MLPs.

**Paul Baiocchi is a Registered Representative of ALPS Distributors, Inc.

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. is the distributor for the Alerian MLP ETF.

ALPS Distributors, Inc. and ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. are affiliated.

SOURCE SS&C/AMLP