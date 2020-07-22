SS&C and Edifecs Enable Interoperability Solution for Healthcare

WINDSOR, Conn., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that it has partnered with Edifecs, a global health information technology solutions company. SS&C will offer Edifecs' leading interoperability application as a comprehensive solution using Business Process as a Service (BPaaS). The solution is offered to small-midsized health plans to address new Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) regulations.

To meet the 2021 CMS interoperability regulations, SS&C Health and Edifecs have partnered to provide a multi-tenant, platform-agnostic solution. As a result, government health plans can comply with interoperability regulations without costly infrastructure development and deployment.

"Building a CMS-compliant solution is complex, requiring expertise, resources and long-term commitment to change as regulations evolve. We are pleased to partner with Edifecs, a premier healthcare vendor in the information exchange industry, to deliver this interoperability," said Daniel DelMastro, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Health. "We are offering traditional large-scale health plan technology at market-entry value pricing. The ability to "turn on" capabilities through BPaaS enables small-midsized plans to compete on par with their largest competitors."

Edifecs' application facilitates interoperability using open application programming interfaces (APIs) and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) to deliver a trusted exchange of electronic health information (EHI). The solution adopts the common standards/framework outlined in CARIN Blue Button Framework and Da Vinci Project use cases. The technology allows healthcare consumers to directly access their EHI on laptops and mobile computers using new and emerging apps. The combined SS&C and Edifecs' offering is developed specifically for Medicare Advantage, Federal Exchange Marketplace, Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program plans, SS&C will manage all system and plan-specific configuration and production processes.

"We are excited to partner with SS&C to help health plans realize maximum value from this mandate," said Sunny Singh, Edifecs CEO. "With the ability to rapidly deploy a CMS-compliant solution, payers administering government programs can modernize through data sharing by and between plans, providers and patients. Together, we deliver data, wherever and whenever it's needed, to support clinical decisions and outcomes and meet our customers' needs."

