SS&C Announces 1H2024 SS&C Advent, Eze Product Updates

WINDSOR, Conn., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced releases across its full line of SS&C Advent and Eze solutions, including Geneva®, Genesis, Eze OEMS, Eze Eclipse, and other related platforms.

"A major initiative this year is continuing to build on our successful collaborations between SS&C Advent, SS&C Eze, and other teams within SS&C Technologies, particularly SS&C GlobeOp. These projects are already delivering exciting new solutions and capabilities coming to market," said Karen Geiger, Co-General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Our positive, entrepreneurial culture keeps our innovators motivated and curious, resulting in cutting-edge technology and services to enable our clients to focus on their core competencies."

Investment Management Market

To achieve greater efficiency and accuracy in the face of mounting complexity and volume, SS&C Advent is introducing the Genesis platform to provide a modern, connected investment experience across the front, middle, and back offices. The platform brings onto a single cloud interface the best elements of solutions such as Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX), Eze OEMS and Genesis Portfolio Management. The platform gives clients access to real-time data across the accounting, portfolio management, and trade order management applications.

The Genesis Platform offers seamless integration for investment managers, enabling teams to manage complex portfolios with multiple asset classes and fund structures in any currency. Recent application enhancements include:

Portfolio Management: Besides providing real-time access to positions and cash for portfolio managers, users can access enhanced tax loss harvesting functionality and household management.

Order Management: Leveraging Eze OMS, recent updates focus on the user experience with UI consistency across all platforms.

Accounting: Improvements focus on UI, system performance, and integrations, increasing processing times.

Reconciliation: Intelligent automation is being incorporated into daily workflows to extend public APIs to show reconciliation status at the portfolio level and exception management for multi-strategy portfolios or "sleeves" whereby users can see "swept" transactions and move as needed.

Alternative Investment Managers

With the continuous growth in private markets, SS&C Advent delivered high-value functionality across asset classes and fund structures.

Geneva® introduced the ability to construct and implement bespoke fee structures for complex, open-ended funds with Investor Fee Builder.

The platform also automated workflows to generate better cash management for CLOs and added a wide range of investment accounting and life cycle management features geared at the credit, structured product and fixed income markets.

The new Investor Workspace feature for investor accounting data provides easy access to fees, capital commitments, P&L allocations, and more details.

Loan Data, a loan market solution introduced earlier this year, onboarded several new clients.

Data Lens, a holistic solution for data procurement, curation, visualization and management, launched to enable customers to reduce technology costs and simplify workflows. The solution streamlines the procurement process for data products and enables easy integration into a client firm's infrastructure.

Eze Eclipse rolled out:

Simplified trading workflows, such as the ability to use leverage ratios during order creation. Users can now merge orders directly from their blotter to save valuable time.

Increased flexibility in grouping, sorting, and filtering the blotter enhances the user experience.

Additional asset class enhancements, such as improved swap management and support for MBS and ABS.

An expanded menu of plug-and-play solutions to bolster the platform's capabilities in risk management, reporting, data analytics, trade surveillance, liquidity, and TCA through Eze Marketplace.

Eze OEMS bolstered fixed-income trading with electronic trading for corporates, government/agency, municipals, and securitized bonds with aggregated liquidity across three trading venues. A complete overhaul to the UI introduced new enhanced liquidity views. Managed application clients will now get upgrades automatically every six weeks.

