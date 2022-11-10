SS&C Announces 2H2022 SS&C Advent Product Updates

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced across its full line of SS&C Advent solutions, including Advent Genesis®, Advent Managed Services ®, Geneva®, and other related platforms.

"Financial services is a highly sophisticated, ever-changing industry, so we remain agile and steadfast in our approach to strategic investments," says Karen Geiger, Senior V.P. and Co-General Manager of SS&C Advent. "We are not resting on the fact that we have been a leading provider. We will continue innovating to bring new solutions and ideas to the market, looking to solve tomorrow's problems."

SS&C Advent 2H2022 Product Updates include:

Advent Genesis, a cloud-native investment management platform, continues to evolve into a front-to-back solution to support seamlessly integrated portfolio management, analytics and trading tools. Recent platform enhancements are designed to deliver customized capabilities for portfolios at scale, reducing workflow durations by up to 90% and improving portfolio transparency and business intelligence. The updates address:

Efficient incorporation of legacy positions, improved market data integration into portfolio management, scalable alignment of custom asset allocations for clients, and tighter control of custom portfolios to desired exposures.





New flexible analytics capabilities enable users to review granular or aggregated information for portfolios' performance, exposure changes and portfolio activity to help identify trends and outliers and provide drill-through capabilities to understand the underlying drivers.

Geneva® continues to invest strategically in modernizing its technology stack with significant investment in REST API capabilities, advancements in web-based workspaces, and adding new workflows for transaction allocation schemes and updating credit contracts. Geneva introduced:

Increased flexibility for performance fees, carried interest, and investor transfers.

New authentication, replication, and monitoring services keep data and systems secure and reliable.

Advent Managed Services continues to expand its offering to include processing and managing private and syndicate loans and exploring middle-market services for clients. With the growth in the alternative markets, there continues to be momentum to leverage cloud delivery and operational services. Additionally, enhancements have been introduced to improve the client experience through the Managed Services Console.

Advent Syncova® offers new functionality to its Margin Results Workspace, including drill-down with enhanced attribute-level comparison and detail view to show positions, cash, and adjustments. New capabilities are included in the Audit Reporting Screens to show permission changes and to record user audits for any historical period. In addition, further integration enhancements to Advent Geneva feature additional alternative identifiers that can be applied to Instrument, Position, Price and Market Data feeds.

