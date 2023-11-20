SS&C Announces 2H2023 SS&C Advent Product Updates

News provided by

SS&C

20 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Geneva Evolution, Advanced Managed Services, and SS&C Loan Data Digitization Empower Firms for Success

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced releases across its full line of SS&C Advent solutions, including Geneva®, SS&C Loan Data, Managed Services, and other related platforms.

"The reciprocal relationship that we have with our clients is second to none in the industry, and it's reflected in our products," says Karen Geiger, Co-General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Our goal is to equip our clients with cutting-edge technology to enable them to focus on their core competencies of generating investment returns."

Geneva® continues to keep pace with changing business requirements and market pressures, such as accounting for syndicated and private loans. The release includes new features for traditional closed-end and open-end funds. Additionally, it offers functionality to meet the market demand for evergreen funds using closed-end concepts, including tracking notional capital in open-end structures. The General Ledger Workspace is introduced to provide interactive financial statements for efficient querying, filtering, sorting, and grouping of ledger balances.

Advent Managed Services continues to enhance its offerings. There is now a new automation job scheduler within the console, offering clients additional flexibility and control for automation between SS&C and third-party applications. The Managed Services Console has gone live in the EMEA region, serving its first client. Advent Managed Services is also in the testing phases for intelligent workflow solutions in partnership with SS&C Blue Prism.

SS&C Loan Data went live in Q3. The loan market data solution enables viewing, editing, and sending agent notice data directly into downstream systems. By leveraging OCR and machine learning capabilities, SS&C Loan Data digitizes and transfers data directly into SS&C Geneva, giving clients control over the entire loan processing lifecycle. This solution supports syndicated and private loans while providing complete transparency into the operations and reconciliation processing.

About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
SOURCE SS&C

News Releases in Similar Topics

