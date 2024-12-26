SS&C Announces 2H2024 Updates for Alternatives SaaS Offerings

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced new Saas releases covering alternative investment managers, including Geneva, OEMS, Eclipse, and other related platforms.

"As market leaders, we pride ourselves on our innovative spirit and dedication to collaborating with clients, providing purpose-built, scalable solutions. We tailor our releases to the global marketplace," said Karen Geiger, Co-General Manager of SS&C Wealth & Investment Technologies. "The recent advancements in our alternatives solutions illustrate our commitment to them to take full advantage of market opportunities."

SS&C Geneva®'s latest release introduces new enhancements in support of credit, derivatives, and legal entity and investor accounting. The functionality lets users efficiently manage loans and transactions in the new Loan Servicing Workspace. This release also includes the Investor Fee Builder, enabling clients to configure their fee terms and apply to different investors.

Other enhancements focus on:

Swap Financing: The platform now supports Dual Basis Financing on swaps to calculate separate accruals off notional market value and notional cost.

The platform now supports Dual Basis Financing on swaps to calculate separate accruals off notional market value and notional cost. PIK: Clients can now apply separate PIK schedules and spreads on credit contracts paying at self-defined frequencies quarterly and monthly cash pay.

Clients can now apply separate PIK schedules and spreads on credit contracts paying at self-defined frequencies quarterly and monthly cash pay. Managed Migrations are introduced to provide Managed Services clients with a seamless upgrade experience.

are introduced to provide Managed Services clients with a seamless upgrade experience. Closed-End Funds: enhancements around GP Location and Legal Entitles defined in different currencies

enhancements around GP Location and Legal Entitles defined in different currencies System Performance: enhancements to BIS Reuse and Geneva's REST API

Eclipse released several new enhancements covering multi-asset class, front office, interoperability, and operations:

Expanded Fixed Income trading: Connectivity to fixed income platforms, including Tradeweb and Bloomberg

Connectivity to fixed income platforms, including Tradeweb and Bloomberg Asset Class: Expanded asset class coverage, including improved swap management and native support for MBS, ABS, and CDS

Expanded asset class coverage, including improved swap management and native support for MBS, ABS, and CDS Trading Workflows: Simplified workflows with the ability to merge parent orders directly from the blotter

Simplified workflows with the ability to merge parent orders directly from the blotter Speed to Market: The ability to route orders to the market faster with up to 20 quick-send buttons available in the blotter

The ability to route orders to the market faster with up to 20 quick-send buttons available in the blotter Eze Marketplace: An expanded menu of plug-and-play solutions to bolster the platform's capabilities in risk management, reporting, data analytics, trade surveillance, liquidity, and TCA

OEMS focused on multi-asset and fixed-income support, automated trading, trade synchronization, and modeling. Notable enhancements include:

Multi-Asset OMS: A new enhanced trade matching blotter for fixed income and options, improved FX swaps support for allocation processing and enhanced interest rate swap trade management

A new enhanced trade matching blotter for fixed income and options, improved FX swaps support for allocation processing and enhanced interest rate swap trade management Fixed Income EMS: Users can now view the best execution details for unsolicited trades. Improved alerting for fixed income unsolicited fills from liquidity vendors and support for fractional pricing for bond futures limit orders in algo trading

Users can now view the best execution details for unsolicited trades. Improved alerting for fixed income unsolicited fills from liquidity vendors and support for fractional pricing for bond futures limit orders in algo trading Automated Trading: Automated Trading rules for fixed income orders and updated Automated Trading routing approval message

Automated Trading rules for fixed income orders and updated Automated Trading routing approval message Modeling: Model by underlying exposure, dirty price, and delta-adjusted exposure

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C