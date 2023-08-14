SS&C Announces Enhancements, Growth of Tier 1 CRM Platform

SS&C

14 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leading Capital Markets and Investment Banking CRM now has more than 30,000 users

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced enhancements to its Tier 1 CRM platform. New features include improved data insights and in-app information delivery. The capital markets and investment banking CRM added more than 1,000 users in the past quarter among leading international, U.S., European, and Canadian banks, independent research providers and broker-dealers. The team also grew headcount by 20%.

"We are proud of the strides we have made in advancing our product and driving revenue growth. Our team's dedication, hard work and the commitment from SS&C have been instrumental in achieving these milestones," said Doug Christensen, V.P. and Head of Capital Markets Solutions at SS&C Tier 1. "We are dedicated to delivering top-of-the-line solutions and digital tools to drive revenue-generating activities across capital markets and look forward to further innovation and growth in the coming months."" 

Following the acquisition by SS&C Technologies in August 2022, SS&C Tier 1 focused on enhancing its global software solution to provide anytime, anywhere access to secure real-time client intelligence. Tier 1's capital-markets-specific workflows enable users to increase productivity by remaining connected to clients, institutional data, deals and interactions, even while working remotely.

Highlights of the latest SS&C Tier 1 enhancements include: 

Data Insights: concise presentation of data enables users to visualize what's trending across the client's business across conversations, topics and dialogue.

In-app notifications: the app automatically alerts the user about changes in coverage, newly added contacts and critical tasks.

Trip and Venue Logistics: The CRM automatically associates event-related information with critical events, reducing the time required to input logistics and providing a full view of the event to participants.

Advanced List Management: The suite of efficiency features saves scroll time, enables customer grouping and optimizes targeting for better management of client contacts.

SS&C Tier 1's Mobile Solution for CRM was named "Best Sell-Side Mobile Initiative" by Waters Technology earlier this year. Learn more about SS&C Tier 1 offerings here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

