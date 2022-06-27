SS&C Announces Launch of New Asset Allocator Platform for Institutional Investors

Clients respond enthusiastically to new Portfolio and Operational Management System

WINDSOR, Conn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of its next generation Asset Allocator Platform powered by FundHub – a new industry-leading technology solution for institutional investors. The platform provides an integrated software-plus-service solution for investors such as pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, fund of funds and family offices who invest in funds, separately managed accounts and related asset classes.

Current clients are migrating onto the platform, along with new clients such as the University of Wyoming Foundation. The foundation converted its portfolio of more than 100 private funds, with SS&C's team of experienced fund accountants facilitating a conversion of historical performance data going back to 1998.

"FundHub provides my office with a holistic view of our portfolio holdings and fund document repository, putting performance analysis, portfolio and fund management at our fingertips," said Philip Treick, University of Wyoming Foundation Chief Investment Officer. "With the SS&C service team collecting, reconciling and processing all investment activity and managing treasury operations on a timely basis, my team can focus on the business of investing while still maintaining full control of our investment operations."

FundHub enables SS&C's Global Asset Allocator Service teams to better support clients world-wide in managing, analyzing, processing and accounting for all investments regardless of asset class. The new technology delivers fund data aggregation and analysis, holdings look-through, document management, and ABOR and IBOR reporting on a single integrated platform. The solution also provides reporting and analytical tools for performance measurement, liquidity planning, and exposure analysis to help investors better manage complex portfolios.

"We are pleased to offer this enhanced combination of best-of-breed technology and investment operations services to our asset allocator clients," said Christopher Kundro, Managing Director of Global Fund and Allocator Services. "This new platform leverages our capabilities as the world's leading fund administrator and financial software provider enabling investment and operations professionals to obtain more accurate and timely information and focus on value-added activities".

