SS&C Announces Modernized Platform for Global Recordkeeping, SS&C Lyric

WINDSOR, Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of SS&C Lyric, a new operating platform for its global businesses servicing asset managers, broker-dealers, retirement recordkeepers and superannuation providers. Lyric enables SS&C clients to leverage a modern, cloud-based environment encompassing customizable user experiences, rapidly deployable microservices, event-driven integration and a leading-edge data platform. Core tenets of Lyric are 24x7 availability, global real-time data transparency and end-user configuration and personalization.

"We are pleased to introduce Lyric, the next generation of SS&C's industry-leading global recordkeeping solution. This transformation initiative will revolutionize how we service our clients and their underlying investors, advisors and industry partners," said Nick Wright, General Manager of SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions. "Among many exciting new features, Lyric incorporates state-of-the-art user portals and completely reimagines data visualization and reporting to provide a robust and scalable foundation for the future."

SS&C's migration onto the Lyric platform is underway across its suite of global recordkeeping solutions. Enhanced functionality will be implemented iteratively without requiring a conversion from existing recordkeeping platforms.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

