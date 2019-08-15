SS&C Announces New Sales Leadership Appointments

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the appointment of Eamonn Greaves to Global Head of Sales. Rob Stone will succeed Eamonn as Head of Alternative Assets Sales in North America. Eamonn reports to Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Rob will report to Eamonn.

"Eamonn has been instrumental in building our high-performing Alternatives sales organization. In his new role, he is charged with developing a consistent strategy and process across the company to maximize our revenue opportunities with a focus on large and strategic accounts," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, SS&C Technologies. "Rob has consistently been one of our top salespeople and oversees one of our leading sales teams. Rob is charged with building on our current success and developing new strategies to incorporate the myriad of products and services SS&C has built or bought."

In his expanded role, Eamonn will lead all aspects of SS&C's sales strategy to fuel the company's continued growth. He will be responsible for collaborating and leading the development of broad-client solutions maximizing SS&C resources. Eamonn has over 20 years of business development experience and joined SS&C in 2012 through the acquisition of GlobeOp. Eamonn has a Bachelor of Business Administration Management from Johnson and Wales University.

As a top-performing sales executive, Rob Stone has a proven record brokering large strategic deals. Rob's responsibilities include mentoring and developing innovative sales people, successful and scalable sales strategies, and methodically expanding SS&C's reach. Rob has ten years of experience and has a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of Connecticut.

"SS&C is a fast-paced, client centric company that understands how to help their customers get the most out of their operational investment. I am excited to lead and be a part of our sales leadership team and focus on growth, innovation and customer success," said Eamonn Greaves.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

www.ssctech.com

