SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC). a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that consistent with the quarterly dividend policy, its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share. This is payable on September 17, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2019.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

