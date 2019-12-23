SS&C Announces Second Round of 2019 SS&C Advent Product Updates

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced releases across its full line of SS&C Advent solutions, including Advent Portfolio Exchange®, Advent Genesis®, Geneva®, Moxy® and related platforms. The 19.2 release empowers locally deployed and cloud-delivered clients with leading-edge functionality to optimize their business.

"Our clients operate in an environment that is more competitive, data-intensive and complex," said Robert Roley, General Manager of SS&C Advent. "These latest releases underscore our commitment to continued innovation and give our clients a clear technological advantage. Along with our product portfolio, we continue to invest in our Advent Outsourcing Services® offering, which has seen strong growth and wide adoption."

Andrew MacQueen, Principal with Memphis-based NewSouth Capital Management, reports that his firm has implemented this release across its SS&C Advent suite, comprising Advent Portfolio Exchange, Moxy® and Advent Rules Manager®. "We saw two major strides in this release; further development of dashboards in the Chrome interface and new time series capabilities facilitating reporting needs across our business. By staying on a current release, we're ensuring that the upgrade experience is seamless to our users."

Highlights of the latest releases include:

Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX): The recent winner of the Fund Intelligence Operations and Services award and core component of Advent's asset and wealth management suite has a new landing page and user interface for front-office users. APX reporting and data flexibility improvements allow firms to efficiently respond to industry-wide reporting changes, such as the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) and Russell Classification schema changes. For fee billing and revenue management, Advent Revenue Center® introduces new generic date automation, integration and workflow efficiencies.

Geneva: Geneva introduces user-centric workspaces that simplify complex tasks and allow users to perform multiple tasks on singular, configurable screens. The new loan administration workspace optimizes operational efficiency and streamlines accounting for private credit and private debt investments. Geneva World Investor, the platform's investor accounting module, continues to address the evolving investor fee landscape with new fee calculation options, such as tiered performance fees with multiple thresholds.

Advent Lumis®: SS&C Advent's data governance and exception management workflow solution is embedded within the Geneva user interface, providing a modern, unified user experience. With new artificial intelligence features, such as machine learning and predictive analytics, Lumis prompts users with recommended actions to manage and resolve data issues. Enhancements to the Lumis open API allow users to more easily write compliance and validation rules against a breadth of commonly used data sources, including Geneva and any SQL Server database.

Moxy and Advent Rules Manager: New enhancements include the set-up of automatic, near real-time synchronization of common data between APX and Moxy to ensure data consistency for front- and back-office users. The latest updates also include standardized connections to the leading fixed-income trading venues, MarketAxess® and Tradeweb. Client feedback has been instrumental in driving efficiency enhancements to Moxy, with new order merge desk workflows and additional commissions insight.

Advent Genesis: Genesis is SS&C Advent's cloud-based trade creation, rebalancing and portfolio construction platform for the front office. The latest enhancements allow users to:

Flag unmanaged positions for exclusion from drift analysis and order sessions;

View capital gains budgets in portfolio sessions;

Expand notes in portfolios and sessions to facilitate custom comments on orders; and

Enable efficient tax loss harvesting through a new tax lot view with specific lot selection

Syncova®: SS&C Advent's margin calculation and collateral management solution introduces real-time integration with Geneva, making it possible to configure and manage data synchronization between the two systems from the Syncova user interface. This first phase of the Geneva-Syncova integration upgrade will enable easier onboarding and seamless client experience, resulting in shorter onboarding times and lighter installations.

Tradex®: The fund order management and distribution platform introduces new workflows to automate rebalancing and model order for portfolios and groups.The new workflows offer new options to achieve higher levels of straight-through processing with customizable issuer order export formats. Tradex now supports calculating VAT on orders.

Tamale RMS®: With a new SQL connector, the research management platform seamlessly integrates with APX and other SQL Server-based applications to display related data alongside research. Additionally, the introduction of a fully interactive calendar provides users with the ability to track and act on their most important events.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.ssctech.com

