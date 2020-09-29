SS&C Announces SS&C Advent Insurance Marketplace

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the creation of the SS&C Advent Insurance Marketplace, an innovative new way for advisors to access a wide range of fee-only insurance solutions.

"We are thrilled to work with DPL, a market leader in making insurance products accessible to advisors, to bring these enhanced capabilities and services to our clients," said Steve Leivent, Co-General Manager of SS&C Advent. "Together, SS&C Advent Insurance Marketplace and DPL complement and integrate their respective offerings to provide advisors the first truly integrated and enhanced solution they need to service their client's entire financial life."

Through the agreement, the SS&C Advent Insurance Marketplace gives clients direct access to annuities, life insurance, long-term personal care, and disability offerings through DPL membership and services. The platform will integrate DPL Financial Partners' fee-only insurance technology with SS&C Advent's advisory portfolio management and accounting solutions, including Black Diamond Wealth Platform, Advent Axys, and Advent APX. The Marketplace will offer insurance products from a select group of carriers. DPL's licensed consultants will support fee-only advisors as they evaluate commission-free products in their clients' best interest and open policies.

"This partnership continues our mission to empower RIAs to provide clients with insurance solutions that work within their practice from fee-based products to functional technology that is integrated into their desktop," said DPL Founder and CEO David Lau. "SS&C Advent sees where the market is moving and is building the capability to meet the evolving needs of its users as they look to holistically serve their clients. Insurance is a meaningful and important component of that."

Advisors can also leverage the Advent Custodial Data feed to access enhanced insurance reporting within their respective SS&C Advent platforms. This integration will allow advisors to provide clients a complete financial picture with a full reconciliation of accounts, including position and transaction data, fee calculations and robust reporting. Black Diamond advisors can then incorporate these policies into their planning conversations using Black Diamond's native capabilities or any of Black Diamond's 50+ integrations.

The SS&C Advent Insurance Marketplace is anticipated to launch in early 2021.

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the first and leading RIA turnkey insurance management platform that brings commission-free insurance solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers to RIA practices. DPL has created a marketplace of commission-free insurance products that enables RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and fiduciary implementation rather than commissioned, sales-driven ones. www.dplfp.com

SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

