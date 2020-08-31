SS&C Announces the Launch of Global Investor & Distribution Solutions

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS). GIDS delivers global transfer agency and investor servicing powered by a single global servicing platform. The platform provides investors, advisers, and asset managers unique data-driven operational insights, real-time transparent oversight, intelligent automation, and state-of-the-art digital tools.

Nick Wright will be assuming the newly created role of Head of GIDS to bring together SS&C's transfer agency proposition globally. He will focus on strategy, innovation, product development and oversee global client delivery. Nick joined SS&C in 2018 and was previously with State Street and Northern Trust in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

"I am pleased to unveil GIDS with Nick at the helm," said Mike Sleightholme, Senior V.P. and General Manager. "Our clients deserve a more intelligent, value-added approach to global transfer agency. The demand for our solutions is strong. We are committed to investing in tools, data and people to enable an effortless investor and distributor experience, regardless of location."

SS&C is the largest global transfer agency provider, servicing more than 55 million investors. Investor servicing is offered in many different countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Luxembourg, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore. SS&C also services mutual fund structures in many other fund domiciles. GIDS leverages SS&C's global regulatory expertise to provide a consistent global approach to regulatory compliance, which enables providers to lower risk and improve client service.

"Since 2018, SS&C, has made significant investments to modernize and elevate our service," said Nick Wright. "We expect that our global servicing platform and capabilities will be a game-changer. A new operational model that can go far beyond the traditional boundaries of transfer agency to help our asset manager clients effectively grow their business."

