SS&C Blue Prism Honors WonderBotz with Regional Best Practices Partner of the Year and Regional Blue Prism Cloud Solution of the Year at Blue Prism World 2022

The recognition WonderBotz receives from Blue Prism year after year celebrates our strength in the marketplace, commitment to customer success, and mastery of the Blue Prism platform.

WonderBotz Co-CEO, Steve LaValle, shared: "We're thrilled to be recognized for not one, but two awards this year."

Chief Partner Strategy Officer for SS&C Blue Prism, Linda Dotts, says: "Congratulations to WonderBotz, a partner dedicated to delivering the best possible expertise and innovation for our joint customers, helping them to realize better business outcomes across their organization. Our annual partner awards program showcases and celebrates our trusted and talented partners' incredible achievements. We value our partner relationships and look forward to new opportunities as we transition to SS&C Blue Prism."

WonderBotz Co-CEO, Steve LaValle, shared: "We're thrilled to be recognized for not one, but two awards this year. Our commitment to operational excellence, early adoption of new technologies and solutions, and collaboration with customers and partners underscores everything we do and drives our continued growth and expansion."

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, is single-mindedly focused and committed to helping organizations employ quality digital workers to deliver efficiency and competitive advantage by leveraging its professional services, training, mentoring, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RAAS) offerings. Our team brings technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards exceeding our clients' expectations on every engagement. WonderBotz works with leading marketplace RPA platforms. For more information, visit wonderbotz.com and follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/wonderbotz

SS&C Blue Prism is the global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done in more than 2,000 businesses across 170 countries. SS&C Blue Prism helps companies create value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Media Contact:

Lisa Bloom, WonderBotz

Phone: (US+) 1-781 248-9201

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WONDERBOTZ LLC