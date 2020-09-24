SS&C Bolsters Sales and Client Management in EMEA with Senior Appointments

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Mike Webb and Spencer Baum have joined its Global Investor & Distribution Solutions division.

Mike Webb has joined as Director of Strategic Sales to spearhead the workplace and long-term savings business development initiatives in the U.K. and Europe. He will lead the U.K. and European sales program, for SS&C's innovative global retirement and savings technology and service solutions, to financial institutions and employee benefit consultants. Spencer Baum has been appointed as Senior Director to lead International Client Management. He will focus on supporting and expanding critical client relationships. Both hires reinforce SS&C's strategy on delivering expertise to help clients with their technology and operational outsourcing modernisation efforts.

"We are delighted that Mike and Spencer have joined our SS&C team. Their background and proven track record, combined with their deep knowledge, will bring tremendous value to our clients and the organisation," said Nick Wright, General Manager, SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions.

Mike joins from U.K. FinTech Wealth Wizards with more than 30 years of experience in the workplace/group pensions markets. He previously held senior positions at Standard Life, AXA, and FNZ. Spencer joins after 14 years at JPMorgan, where he most recently led the sales and relationship management for the Asset Management client segment within the Custody and Fund Services business. Before that role, Spencer was at Deutsche Bank and Northern Trust.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

