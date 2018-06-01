SS&C Completes Acquisition of CACEIS' North American Fund Administration Business

"CACEIS is an exceptional business and we welcome their clients and staff to SS&C. Today's announcement enables SS&C to further develop its servicing footprint and provide an expanded service offering to our new and existing clients," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "SS&C continues to enhance its position as the single source for our clients' entire middle and back office needs, bringing significant new asset class capabilities."

"We are delighted to have found a good home for our customers and staff. We look forward to bringing them more products, services and value through the SS&C offering," said Tina McInnis, CEO, CACEIS Canada – North America. "We plan to further accelerate our growth by leveraging SS&C's technology and global footprint to increase our capabilities and expand our market reach."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

