SS&C Completes Acquisition of O'Shares ETFs

WINDSOR, Conn., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of business and assets related to O'Shares ETFs. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The strategic transaction with O'Shares ETFs will expand the offerings of SS&C ALPS Advisors, SS&C's wholly-owned asset manager. Under SS&C, O'Shares ETFs will continue to focus on wealth preservation, income and capital appreciation, leveraging SS&C ALPS' broad distribution capabilities.

"ETFs continue to have significant uptake from the investment community. We are very excited to bring the O'Shares team and their innovative ETFs into the SS&C ALPS Advisors' fold," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With O'Shares and SS&C ALPS Advisors, investors now have compelling investment options."

Following the close of the transaction, O'Shares ETFs are converting to the SS&C ALPS lineup. O'Shares Investments will provide SS&C ALPS Advisors with continued use of the current ETF indexes under license agreements and ongoing marketing support of the ETFs.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

