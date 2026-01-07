SSC CPAs + Advisors and Harrison Henderson PLLC Combine to Expand Expertise

The SSC CPAs + Advisors name will remain and underscores innovation, commitment to client services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC CPAs + Advisors, a 100% employee-owned CPA and wealth management firm with offices throughout Kansas, announces the merger of its firm with Harrison Henderson PLLC, a respected provider of complementary accounting and advisory solutions with offices in Oklahoma. It's a move that underscores a shared vision for growth, innovation, and strengthened client service. The companies will operate as a unified firm– SSC CPAs + Advisors , and are dedicated to delivering unmatched expertise, expanded offerings, and a continued commitment to excellence. Terms of the deal are not disclosed.

SSC CPAs + Advisors has built a practice serving clients in multiple markets and includes tax, accounting, business advisory and CFO services, wealth management, retirement and estate planning, as well as ESOP advisory and consulting. Now, the organization can leverage its broader footprint, specialized knowledge, and integrated resources to better serve clients across the full financial landscape.

"The integration of Harrison Henderson with our firm reinforces our foundation and broadens our horizons. This merger is a testament to shared values, shared commitment to exceptional service, and a shared vision for future success for our employee-owners," said Brian Lang, chief executive officer, SSC CPAs + Advisors.

This merger marks a pivotal step forward for both companies. For SSC CPAs + Advisors, the partnership directly supports a significant market expansion initiative and reaches new industry sectors. For Harrison Henderson, the transition to employee ownership will directly reward its dedicated employees and maximize future career opportunities.

"Joining forces with SSC CPAs + Advisors opens the door to expanded opportunities—for our clients, our markets, and our people," said Steven Henderson, managing partner of Harrison Henderson. "Together, we are stronger, more agile, and better positioned to deliver the high-touch service and forward-thinking solutions today's companies require."

SSC CPAs + Advisors was founded in 1984 and became an ESOP in 1999. Harrison Henderson is a private, independent accounting firm.

About SSC CPAs + Advisors

SSC CPAs + Advisors is a growth-oriented, employee-owned accounting firm which combines the best attributes of national and local firms. As an ESOP, our employees have a vested interest in the performance of the Company. Our firm is committed to growth through providing the highest quality services to our clients, helping them grow and prosper. This philosophy has helped SSC CPAs + Advisors grow from seven members in 1984 to a firm with over 80 employees and with locations in Topeka, Lawrence, Overland Park, Salina, and Meriden. Learn more: http://www.ssccpas.com

About Harrison Henderson

Harrison Henderson is an independent accounting firm based in Oklahoma that specializes in bookkeeping, as well as individual and corporate tax preparation services. Founded in 1986, the firm operates in Tulsa, Norman, and Perry.

Media Contact:

