SS&C Expands Eze Investment Suite to Provide Unmatched Productivity, Flexibility and Scalability

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced releases across Eze Investment Suite (EIS). SS&C Eze has also appointed James Griffin to lead global sales for Eze Eclipse and Eze Investment Suite.

Order flow across Eze platforms expanded by 40% last year, driven by higher equities trading volumes. Eze Investment Suite continues to be a mission-critical solution for firms like Donoghue Forlines. "Launching our new ETFs—DFHY and DFNV—in a pandemic working environment was challenging, but we were able to leverage SS&C's expertise to meet our launch date goals," said Tom Walczak, Execution Trader, Donoghue Forlines. "We are very pleased with how Eze Investment Suite has performed and are thankful we went with SS&C."

Highlights of the latest Eze Investment Suite release include:

A new mobile app to empower portfolio managers, traders, and compliance officers conducting critical investment activities on the go.

New OEMS Auto-Trade Sync capability to deliver a seamless front-office experience, automatically syncing trade entries and updates.

capability to deliver a seamless front-office experience, automatically syncing trade entries and updates. Launched EMS xAPI, a programming language-independent API platform that seamlessly connects Eze EMS to a trader's tools and models.

a programming language-independent API platform that seamlessly connects Eze EMS to a trader's tools and models. Enhanced fixed income coverage across Eze OMS, including fixed-income analytics and repos.

including fixed-income analytics and repos. Improved workflow and usability in Eze OMS by expanding the investment rules library to increase modeling speed and efficiency.

by expanding the investment rules library to increase modeling speed and efficiency. Delivered Automated Trading enhancements for more efficient execution with low-touch order automation.

for more efficient execution with low-touch order automation. Bolstered instrument coverage in Eze PMA, adding support for mutual fund, ETF and unit trust valuation, and accruals for money market mutual funds. Eze PMA also added a cash projections report and reduced run-time for importing trades, financial reporting, and performance measurement calculations by 90%.

"SS&C invested tens of millions to dramatically enhance Eze Investment Suite. We continue to apply a laser focus on delivering solutions for our clients' most pressing needs," said Michael Hutner, Senior V.P. and General Manager of SS&C Eze. "We also significantly invested in our global client service organization. We are proud to maintain the highest level of service during these unprecedented times."

James Griffin joins SS&C Eze from Orbital Insight, where he headed sales for the Americas. He has more than 20 years of business development experience in the investment management technology market.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

