SS&C Eze Eclipse Gains Momentum

WINDSOR, Conn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Eze Eclipse, SS&C Eze's front-to-back office investment management platform, has signed on more than 70 clients.

Eze Eclipse, the born-in-the-cloud platform, has been adopted by hedge funds looking to expand their business capabilities, optimize operational efficiency and minimize total cost of ownership. Recent upgrades include automatic requests for locates, flexible charting of accounts to match trial balance/general ledger with multiple administrators, enhanced reconciliation, streamlined swap templates, custom equity basket support and commission tracking.

"Start-up funds tend to run lean, so it's very important to find partners that you trust and give you the attention that you need. We've been extremely pleased with our experience with SS&C Eze, and highly recommend it to other hedge funds," said Joseph Weiss, Co-Founder and Senior Analyst at Natare Capital Management. "It's tough to pinpoint a single feature that's been most valuable to us, because we really do utilize the product in so many different ways that are critical to running our business. Without Eze Eclipse, it would be difficult for me to do my job."

"Investment managers of all sizes have to have access to the latest information and be able to use it to scale operations while keeping costs low. Eze Eclipse is designed from the ground up to enable the most effective, reliable and secure operations infrastructure," said Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SS&C Technologies.

Eze Eclipse recently won several industry awards, including "Best New Trading Product" and "Best New Technology – Trading & Risk."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

