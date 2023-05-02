SS&C Hires ICI's Joanne Kane to Lead Compliance Efforts for U.S. Registered Funds

Industry veteran bolsters SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions' risk management and compliance offerings

WINDSOR, Conn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the appointment of Joanne Kane as Chief Compliance Officer for SS&C Global Investor and Distribution Solutions (GIDS), U.S. She will lead efforts to identify and support the complex compliance and risk management needs of SS&C's registered fund clients in the U.S.

Joanne joins SS&C from the Investment Company Institute (ICI), a leading industry association representing U.S. registered funds, where she served as Chief Industry Operations Officer. Her career spans over 30 years in regulatory compliance, governance and administration, including roles at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, IXIS Asset Management Services and Liberty Fund Services.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joanne to SS&C as Chief Compliance Officer for GIDS U.S.," said Nicole Greene, Head of SS&C GIDS, U.S. "Joanne is a deeply respected compliance and governance industry expert. Building on SS&C's mission to leverage people and technology to transform businesses and with Joanne at the helm of GIDS U.S. Compliance, we will advance our commitment to helping clients manage risk and meet their compliance obligations."

Joanne will work across SS&C to help meet demand for services in the areas of fraud, risk, and controls amid the unprecedented pace of regulatory change in the registered fund space. In focus are emerging issues such as swing pricing, hard close, and Secure 2.0, which demand a proactive approach to harnessing novel and innovative combinations of data, technology, automation and knowledge. Joanne will also continue to work with the ICI representing SS&C on various committees.

"I'm excited to join SS&C and I look forward to building strong partnerships with SS&C's extraordinary clients and helping them navigate this unprecedented time of regulatory rule-making and reform," said Joanne Kane.

SS&C GIDS U.S. leverages decades of industry leadership in delivering innovative, technology-powered solutions and services to the global regulated funds industry. The firm services over 110 million individual account positions and $15 trillion in assets across more than 200 clients, including some of the largest U.S. asset managers and broker-dealers. Learn more about SS&C GIDS here.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C