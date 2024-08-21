SS&C Increases Common Stock Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.25 per share, up from $0.24 per share. The dividend is payable on September 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 3, 2024.

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, commented: "SS&C continues to grow, generating net cash from operating activities of $385 million in the second quarter – up 16.8% from the same period a year ago. Our goal is to create long-term shareholder value, which includes increases to our dividend as part of our capital allocation strategy. SS&C sees many opportunities ahead, and we will continue to exercise prudent cash flow management."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

