SS&C Increases Its Common Stock Dividend by 25 Percent to $0.125 Per Quarter

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend payout of $0.125 per share, up from $0.10 per share. This is payable on December 16, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2019.

Bill Stone, Chairman and CEO, commented: "SS&C is confident in its business and strong cash flow characteristics. We feel this is a good use of our cash and we enjoy creating shareholder returns."

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.



Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE: SS&C

