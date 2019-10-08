SS&C Intralinks 2020 LP Survey Reveals Limited Partners Prefer Mid-Market Private Equity Allocation

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced the results of its SS&C Intralinks 2020 LP Survey, which found that 61 percent of limited partners (LPs) favor direct investment into mid-market private equity allocation space, up from 58 percent last year.

The third annual survey, produced in partnership with Private Equity Wire, is intended to give general partners (GPs) insight into how investors approach their alternative allocation programs and current portfolios. The survey of 182 LPs worldwide covers a diverse range of topics including investment allocation trends, technology preferences, GP selection criteria, asset class performance and outlook review.

"Interest in private equity shows no sign of abating. Not only was it cited as the biggest overweight preference by 40 percent of LPs, it was also the primary target for direct investing activity, with mid-market PE earmarked by 60 percent of LPs," said Rishi Khanna, Managing Director, SS&C.

Other key findings include:

34 percent of LPs said they plan to use direct investment vehicles alongside comingled funds, indicating that a growing level of sophistication and confidence in alternative assets.

Healthcare (27 percent) and technology (27 percent) are the top two investment areas.

LPs consider IT infrastructure as the least important investment area when assessing managers, suggesting that they are becoming more comfortable with the outsourcing and IT managed services model.

33 percent of LPs reported that portfolio and risk analytics tools are their most important technology solutions.

