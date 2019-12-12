SS&C Intralinks Anticipates Continued Recovery of Global M&A Activity in Q1 2020

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced results from the Q1 2020 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Looking ahead, we expect a 6 percent rise in M&A deal announcements by the end of Q1 2020," said Todd Partridge, Head of Global Marketing, SS&C Intralinks. "That's a marked turnaround from the 7 percent year-over-year decline in worldwide deal announcements in H1 2019. The Technology, Media & Telecoms (TMT), Materials, and Energy & Power sectors are expected to lead this growth."

Regional breakdown of M&A activity predicted for the six months ending Q1 2020:

In Asia-Pacific , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by around 7 percent year-over-year (YOY) over the next six months, within a range of 2 to 12 percent, led by the Real Estate, Financials and Industrial sectors. India , Japan , China and Hong Kong are expected to make the strongest contributions to growth.

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by around 7 percent year-over-year (YOY) over the next six months, within a range of 2 to 12 percent, led by the Real Estate, Financials and Industrial sectors. , , and are expected to make the strongest contributions to growth. In Europe , the Middle East and Africa , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 5 percent YOY over the next six months, within a range of 2 to 7 percent. The strongest growth contributions are expected in the Materials, TMT, and Energy & Power sectors. Italy , Spain , the U.K. and Germany are all expected to see increases in M&A announcements.

the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 5 percent YOY over the next six months, within a range of 2 to 7 percent. The strongest growth contributions are expected in the Materials, TMT, and Energy & Power sectors. , , the U.K. and are all expected to see increases in M&A announcements. In Latin America , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to decrease by 4 percent YOY for this period, within a range of -9 to 2 percent. The Healthcare, Energy & Power and Industrial sectors are predicted to lead any growth in announcements. Any increases in LATAM economies are expected to come from Peru , Columbia and Brazil .

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to decrease by 4 percent YOY for this period, within a range of -9 to 2 percent. The Healthcare, Energy & Power and Industrial sectors are predicted to lead any growth in announcements. Any increases in LATAM economies are expected to come from , and . In North America , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 7 percent YOY over the next six months, within a range of 0 to 15 percent, led by the TMT, Healthcare and Materials sectors.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

