SS&C Intralinks Forecasts Increase in Global M&A Activity in Second Half of 2019

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced >results from the Q4 2019 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"M&A activity over the next two quarters is expected to grow by five percent in three out of the four global regions: Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa," said Matt Porzio, SVP, SS&C Intralinks. "At the same time, the strongest growth in worldwide deal announcements is expected to come from the Energy & Power, Industrials and Materials sectors."

Regional breakdown of M&A activity predicted for the second half of 2019:

In Asia-Pacific , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by around 5 percent year-over-year (YOY) over the next six months, within a range of 1 to 10 percent, led by the Real Estate, Financial and Industrial sectors. China , Hong Kong , India , Japan and Australasia are expected to make the strongest contributions to growth.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

