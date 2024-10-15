SS&C Intralinks Predicts M&A Deal Flow Rising Globally in Q4 2024

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q4 2024 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"As we move into the last quarter of 2024, the M&A market continues to grapple with interest rates, persistent geopolitical uncertainties and shifting policies across major economies," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Despite these ongoing challenges, dealmakers are optimistic about strategic growth opportunities. We are expecting to see double-digit increases in deal flow based on pre-announced deal volumes across all four geographies we track."

Regional market forecasts for Q4 2024 M&A activity:

Globally , M&A deal flow is expected to grow 5-10% above Q3 2024 and Q4 2023 announced volume.

, M&A deal flow is expected to grow 5-10% above Q3 2024 and Q4 2023 announced volume. Asia Pacific markets remain stable, with an upward growth trajectory. Mainland China , Hong Kong and India are likely to experience sustained growth.

markets remain stable, with an upward growth trajectory. Mainland , and are likely to experience sustained growth. Europe , the Middle East and Africa are experiencing some of the best performance of all regions, showing double-digit growth on a quarterly and annual basis. France , Germany and the U.K. show especially strong growth.

, are experiencing some of the best performance of all regions, showing double-digit growth on a quarterly and annual basis. , and the U.K. show especially strong growth. Latin America continues to show stable performance. Economic and political uncertainly continue to affect growth across the region. Mexico and Colombia show promising levels of activity, while Brazil appears to see activity cooling.

continues to show stable performance. Economic and political uncertainly continue to affect growth across the region. and show promising levels of activity, while appears to see activity cooling. North America 's pre-announced deal volume steadily climbed over the first half of the year, trailing off in June. Canada saw impressive growth on a QoQY basis, and early-stage volumes in the U.S. stayed strong. The positive impact of interest rate cuts, coupled with uncertainty around the U.S. election, invite cautious optimism on deal activity through the end of the year.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity on the Intralinks platform from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, delivering software-enabled services across the entire deal lifecycle, including deal marketing, deal prep, due diligence, insights and post-merger integration. Intralinks technology enables and secures the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed more than USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

