SS&C Intralinks Predicts M&A Growth in Q4 2023

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q4 2023 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Global announced volume will see moderate growth, especially compared to Q4 2022," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Given the large number of stressors in the global economy, specifically inflation, we see this upward trend as a sign of strong market sentiment. Dealmakers are not shying away from attractive investment and acquisition opportunities."

Regional market forecasts for Q4 2023 M&A activity:

Globally , M&A volumes are expected to see moderate upside in the mid-single digit range versus a year ago. Quarter-on-quarter growth remains largely neutral.

, M&A volumes are expected to see moderate upside in the mid-single digit range versus a year ago. Quarter-on-quarter growth remains largely neutral. Asia Pacific outperformed the market, with a strong rebound in Mainland China and volume resurgence in Japan , Hong Kong and Australia . Despite headwinds such as China's real estate and debt crisis, we expect to see double-digit growth quarter-over-quarter and compared to Q4 2022.

outperformed the market, with a strong rebound in Mainland China and volume resurgence in , and . Despite headwinds such as real estate and debt crisis, we expect to see double-digit growth quarter-over-quarter and compared to Q4 2022. Europe , the Middle East and Africa saw flat but stable volume growth, with strong performance in France , Italy and South Africa on a QoQ basis. The region appears to have absorbed the shocks from the conflict in Ukraine and market confidence remains resolute.

, saw flat but stable volume growth, with strong performance in , and on a QoQ basis. The region appears to have absorbed the shocks from the conflict in and market confidence remains resolute. Latin America also showed resilience and stability. June saw the second-highest volume in early-stage activity since January 2022 . Despite inflationary pressures, Brazil and Argentina are expected to see double-digit volume growth in Q4 2023 on a QoQ and QoQY basis.

also showed resilience and stability. June saw the second-highest volume in early-stage activity since . Despite inflationary pressures, and are expected to see double-digit volume growth in Q4 2023 on a QoQ and QoQY basis. In North America , both Canada and the U.S. saw material stress in early-stage activity. Canada's activity is expected to be slightly down against Q3 2023 and Q4 2022, while U.S. activity is expected to be flat against both periods. Banking and technology continue to attract most opportunities.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

