SS&C Intralinks Predicts Q2 2023 M&A Will Keep Steady Despite Volatile Headlines

WINDSOR, Conn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q2 2023 predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcement volume.

"Despite continued geopolitical volatility dominating the headlines, dealmakers remain cautiously optimistic and appetite remains strong," said Bob Petrocchi, co-head, SS&C Intralinks. "Early-stage deal activity increased by more than 10% year-over-year in Q1 2023, near-par with record volumes in 2021. The strong activity levels suggest many dealmakers are pricing in inflation and cost of capital and moving forward despite market concerns."

Regional market forecasts for Q2 2023 M&A activity are:

Asia Pacific deal volume is forecast to remain flat against Q1 2023 but expects to outperform by more than 10% a quarter-on-quarter year (QoQY). Hong Kong, China , India , Japan and Singapore continue to see double-digit growth.

deal volume is forecast to remain flat against Q1 2023 but expects to outperform by more than 10% a quarter-on-quarter year (QoQY). , , and continue to see double-digit growth. Europe , the Middle East and Africa are predicted to remain flat against Q1 2023 but are forecast to grow by double-digits against Q2 2022. Strong regional performers include France , Israel , the Netherlands and Spain .

, are predicted to remain flat against Q1 2023 but are forecast to grow by double-digits against Q2 2022. Strong regional performers include , , and . Latin America deal volume is forecast to grow by 5-10% against Q2 2022 but will remain largely flat versus Q1 2023.

deal volume is forecast to grow by 5-10% against Q2 2022 but will remain largely flat versus Q1 2023. North America bore the brunt of the negative impact of market volatility. Deal volume is forecast to shrink in Q2 2023 and remain flat on a QoQY basis.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed over USD35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

