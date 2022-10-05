SS&C Intralinks Predicts Q4 2022 M&A Will Keep Pace with Previous Year, Outperform Q3 2022

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q4 2022 predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Staying flat against Q4 2021 while beating Q3 2022 by double digits is a sign of market confidence," said Ken Bisconti, co-head, SS&C Intralinks. "2021 was a phenomenal year from a deal volume standpoint, and dealmakers are still taking an aggressive growth position this year despite global challenges. Also, let's not forget that this year's Q4 is anticipated to surpass Q4 2020 and 2019 by low double digits."

Regional market forecasts for Q4 2022 M&A activity:

Asia Pacific is forecast to overperform against the previous quarter in the range of 5-10% and keep pace with this time last year due to signs of stabilization in China and South Korea .

is forecast to overperform against the previous quarter in the range of 5-10% and keep pace with this time last year due to signs of stabilization in and . Europe , the Middle East and Africa are predicted to remain flat against Q4 2021 but are forecast to grow by double-digits against Q3 2022, with Italy and France leading the way.

, are predicted to remain flat against Q4 2021 but are forecast to grow by double-digits against Q3 2022, with and leading the way. Latin America is expected to see a strong uplift in M&A activity despite facing multiple transitionary events in 2022. Deal volume is forecast to grow by over 10% compared to the previous quarter and remain flat on a quarter-over-quarter yearly basis.

is expected to see a strong uplift in M&A activity despite facing multiple transitionary events in 2022. Deal volume is forecast to grow by over 10% compared to the previous quarter and remain flat on a quarter-over-quarter yearly basis. North America's volume is forecast to see a double-digit recovery in Q4 2022 compared to the previous quarter and Q4 2021, with Canada and the U.S. both seeing a strong resurgence in pre-announced deal flow.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed USD35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

