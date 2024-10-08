SS&C Intralinks Releases 2025 Limited Partner Survey Results

The ninth annual LP survey highlights views on alternative investment performance and investment plans for 2025

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the results of the SS&C Intralinks 2025 LP Survey. Produced in association with Private Equity Wire, the survey of 171 global investors found that 62% of limited partners (LPs) plan to increase or maintain their allocations to alternatives over the next 12 months. Additionally, 78% of LPs surveyed expect deal activity to pick up over the coming year, bolstered by the influx of new funds and deal structures in private markets.

"Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, there is optimism about increased deal activity," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Even with declining valuations and performance concerns, private equity and private debt continue outperforming other asset classes and attracting interest. According to our research, 60% of LPs are satisfied with digital transformation in dealmaking but believe GPs could do more to enhance their operational performance."

Other key findings include:

Private equity generated the best risk-adjusted returns of alternative assets over the past 12 months, followed by private credit.

75% of LPs surveyed prefer the U.S. and Canada as investment regions, followed by the U.K. and Europe (49%).

as investment regions, followed by the U.K. and (49%). LPs are most concerned about valuations and geopolitical uncertainty as critical challenges to the welfare of their portfolios.

LPs are increasingly seeking a unified platform to monitor their entire portfolio. While nearly 70% already leverage technology for portfolio monitoring, most (81%) say there is a need for better data aggregation across multiple funds into a single platform.

Click here to read the full report.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, delivering software-enabled services across the entire deal lifecycle, including deal marketing, deal prep, due diligence, insights and post-merger integration. Intralinks technology enables and secures the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed more than USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

For more information

Brian Schell | Chief

Financial Officer, SS&C

Technologies

Tel: +1-816-642-0915 | E-mail:

[email protected]

Justine Stone | Investor

Relations, SS&C Technologies

Tel: +1- 212-367-4705 | E-mail:

[email protected]

Media Contacts

Jess Stefanowicz

PAN Communications

Tel: (617) 502-4375

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE SS&C