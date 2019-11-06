SS&C Intralinks Report Finds Leaks of Mergers and Acquisitions Deals Decreasing

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that 7.4% of worldwide mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in 2018 were leaked prior to being officially announced, down from 7.9% in 2017. The data analysis for the SS&C Intralinks 2019 M&A Leaks Report was conducted with the M&A Research Centre at the Cass Business School in London.

"Leaked deals historically have led to higher target valuations and takeover premiums," said Todd Partridge, Vice President, Product Marketing & Strategy, SS&C Intralinks. "To combat this type of market abuse, financial regulators have become more vigilant in recent years, and their efforts are making a difference."

Key findings include:

The fall in the overall worldwide rate of deal leaks in 2018 was driven solely by the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where leaked deals declined by 2.9% since 2017. The rate of leaked deals increased by 0.5% in the Americas and increased by 0.4% in Europe , the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for the same period.

(APAC) region, where leaked deals declined by 2.9% since 2017. The rate of leaked deals increased by 0.5% in the Americas and increased by 0.4% in , the and (EMEA) for the same period. Despite the overall decrease in APAC, Hong Kong and Japan were among the top three countries for deals leaks in 2018 with 17% and 9.6% of all deals respectively.

and were among the top three countries for deals leaks in 2018 with 17% and 9.6% of all deals respectively. Leaked deals had significantly higher takeover premiums in 2018 (50.9%) compared to non-leaked deals (20.2%). The difference in the median takeover premium for leaked deals compared to non-leaked deals in 2018 was $68.1 million .

. On average, leaked deals in 2018 were completed 7% quicker than deals that were not leaked.

The Technology, Media and Telecoms (TMT) sector saw the highest rate of deal leaks in 2018 at 10.1%, followed by the Retail sector (9.8%) and the Materials sector (8%).

Previous research from Cass Business School and SS&C Intralinks suggest that most leaks are deliberate and made by people with knowledge of deal discussions, rather than through accidental disclosure.

The report sourced M&A transaction data for 8,417 announced deals between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2018. For more detailed information about the report, click here.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has earned the trust and business of more than 99 percent of the Fortune 1000 and has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.ssctech.com

