SS&C Intralinks Report Reveals M&A Dealmakers Forecast Increased Activity in 2022

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced results from the Global M&A Dealmakers Report 2022, a measure of global M&A dealmaker sentiment.

"Global M&A value reached USD1.51 trillion in Q2 2021 — an all-time quarterly apex and something few could have imagined at the start of the pandemic," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "What the latest Global M&A Dealmakers Survey reveals is, rather than cooling, dealmakers' spirits remain high, and many anticipate the hot M&A market continues to increase in deal volume."

Key findings from the 2022 Global M&A Dealmakers Report:

Of the 300 global M&A dealmakers surveyed, nearly two-thirds expect the level of M&A activity to increase over the next 12 months, with almost a quarter expecting a significant increase

83% percent of firms expect to undertake middle-market M&A deals over the next 12 months

51% of respondents say COVID-19 has increased their dealmaking appetite, with private equity respondents much more bullish than corporates

55% percent of respondents expect data analytics to be the most disruptive trend set to affect M&A processes, along with 52% identifying cybersecurity as high on dealmaker agendas

Over 60% of dealmakers expect environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) scrutiny in the deal process to increase over the next three years, with nearly half expecting ESG-related due diligence to increase in transactions during the same period

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed over U.S. $34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

