SS&C Intralinks Sees Continued Strength in Mergers & Acquisitions Activity through Q2 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today introduced results from the Q2 2021 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"During Q4 2020, we saw more emerging M&A activity than at any other time in the past two years," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "We anticipate positive M&A volume across most territories through Q2 2021 and are looking at new ways in forecasting deal volume through these unique times."

Regional breakdown of predicted M&A activity in Q2 2021:

Asia-Pacific showed remarkable consistency through 2020. In Q2 2021, we expect a range of -5% to +5% in APAC M&A volume against announced volume for Q1 2021 and a 10% increase in volume compared to Q2 2020.

showed remarkable consistency through 2020. In Q2 2021, we expect a range of -5% to +5% in APAC M&A volume against announced volume for Q1 2021 and a 10% increase in volume compared to Q2 2020. In Europe , the Middle East and Africa , we see moderate strength through the region, with an outlook that is relatively flat versus Q2 2020. The region's resilience should keep 2021 volume in the record-keeping levels of pre-pandemic years.

, , we see moderate strength through the region, with an outlook that is relatively flat versus Q2 2020. The region's resilience should keep 2021 volume in the record-keeping levels of pre-pandemic years. In Latin America , we anticipate substantial M&A volume in Q2 2021 YoY despite pandemic-related challenges. Following an exceptionally robust volume trend, we expect Q2 2021 to underperform against Q1 2021 announced volume. We saw the third-highest volume of early-stage deals in eight quarters in Q4 2020.

, we anticipate substantial M&A volume in Q2 2021 YoY despite pandemic-related challenges. Following an exceptionally robust volume trend, we expect Q2 2021 to underperform against Q1 2021 announced volume. We saw the third-highest volume of early-stage deals in eight quarters in Q4 2020. In North America, early-stage deal flow was the highest we've seen in the trailing eight quarters. The U.S. is spearheading M&A volume through H1 2021 despite COVID-19, and we forecast a 10% increase in volume in Q2 2021 compared to the same period last year.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

www.ssctech.com

