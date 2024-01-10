SS&C Intralinks Sees M&A Deal Flow Holding Steady in Q1 2024

Geopolitical risks dampen volume outside of North America

WINDSOR, Conn., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q1 2024 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Mergers and acquisitions activity encountered seasonal and market challenges at the start of Q3 2023 but recovered by the end of the year," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Based on pre-announced deal flow, we expect Q1 2024 volume to hold steady, with marginal risk of decline. We have seen deal flow remain remarkably stable over the last three years and are optimistic about M&A activity in H1 2024."

Regional market forecasts for Q1 2024 M&A activity:

Globally , M&A volumes are expected to be flat in all regions except North America . We are forecasting a neutral outlook for global Q1 2024 volume, with nominal risk of decline.

, M&A volumes are expected to be flat in all regions except . We are forecasting a neutral outlook for global Q1 2024 volume, with nominal risk of decline. Asia Pacific saw declines in dealmaking in the second half of 2023, but ended the year on an upward trajectory. There are several sectors poised to outperform in the next quarter, including the Technology sector in China , Banking and Energy in India , and Biotech in Japan and South Korea .

saw declines in dealmaking in the second half of 2023, but ended the year on an upward trajectory. There are several sectors poised to outperform in the next quarter, including the Technology sector in , Banking and Energy in , and Biotech in and . Europe , the Middle East and Africa experienced a number of stressors in Q3 2023, but rebounded closer to Q4. Sectors showing signs of strength on a QoQ and QoQY basis include Telecom in France , Electronics and Finance in the Netherlands and Insurance in South Africa , with the U.K. expected to perform strongly overall.

, experienced a number of stressors in Q3 2023, but rebounded closer to Q4. Sectors showing signs of strength on a QoQ and QoQY basis include Telecom in , Electronics and Finance in and Insurance in , with the U.K. expected to perform strongly overall. Latin America saw a dip in volume in Q3 2023, followed by a strong rebound in Q4. The potential conflict between Venezuela and Guyana presents downside risks, as it could involve Brazil , the region's largest economy.

saw a dip in volume in Q3 2023, followed by a strong rebound in Q4. The potential conflict between and presents downside risks, as it could involve , the region's largest economy. North America experienced peak pre-announced deal volume in August and the highest regional deal flow in October since 2021. We are cautiously optimistic upward trends will continue throughout 2024, driven by a rebound in U.S. equities and the prospect of interest rates flattening.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, delivering software-enabled services across the entire deal lifecycle, including deal marketing, deal prep, due diligence, insights and post-merger integration. Intralinks technology enables and secures the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed more than USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

