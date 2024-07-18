SS&C Intralinks Sees M&A Deal Flow Uptick in North America

Mixed signals outside of North America as economic uncertainty and cautious optimism permeate sentiment

WINDSOR, Conn., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced Q3 2024 global and regional predictions from the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, a quarterly publication of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"In the first half of the year, M&A market conditions were influenced by the anticipation of declining interest rates, ongoing geopolitical developments and evolving fiscal policies in major economies," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Now, we see signs of stabilization as dealmakers adapt to new realities and seek growth opportunities through strategic acquisitions. While we do not anticipate a significant acceleration of deal flows, we remain optimistic about M&A activity across the board in H2."

Regional market forecasts for Q3 2024 M&A activity:

Globally , M&A volumes are expected to be flat in all regions except North America . We are forecasting a neutral outlook for global Q3 2024 volume.

, M&A volumes are expected to be flat in all regions except . We are forecasting a neutral outlook for global Q3 2024 volume. Asia Pacific faced the most significant headwinds of any region in Q1 2024. However, the markets ended the quarter on an upward trajectory. Australia , Hong Kong and Japan all performed well, suggesting sustained growth.

faced the most significant headwinds of any region in Q1 2024. However, the markets ended the quarter on an upward trajectory. , and all performed well, suggesting sustained growth. Europe , the Middle East and Africa experienced volume declines on quarterly seasonality and early stressors, with only Italy , Austria , Germany and Saudi Arabia seeing positive movement in Q1 2024. While we anticipate the territory to rebound in H2 2024, we don't expect a significant rise in activity.

, experienced volume declines on quarterly seasonality and early stressors, with only , , and seeing positive movement in Q1 2024. While we anticipate the territory to rebound in H2 2024, we don't expect a significant rise in activity. Latin America saw an early and steady uplift in Q1 2024. Brazil , Chile , and Colombia all saw solid early-stage activity. The region is seeing growing interest from foreign investors, driven by the potential for high returns.

saw an early and steady uplift in Q1 2024. , , and all saw solid early-stage activity. The region is seeing growing interest from foreign investors, driven by the potential for high returns. North America 's pre-announced deal volume in Q1 2024 remained strong. Dealmakers are seemingly comfortable with macroeconomic conditions and confident of coming rate cuts, accelerating deal activity. The trend is expected to continue throughout 2024.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, delivering software-enabled services across the entire deal lifecycle, including deal marketing, deal prep, due diligence, insights and post-merger integration. Intralinks technology enables and secures the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed more than USD 35 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

