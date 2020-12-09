SS&C Intralinks Sees Mergers & Acquisitions Increasing in 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today introduced results from the Q1 2021 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"During an unquestionably volatile year, global M&A activity is showing continued signs of confidence and recovery," said Ken Bisconti, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "Due diligence activity in virtual data rooms points to double-digit growth in H1 2021 M&A deal announcements worldwide."

Regional breakdown of predicted M&A activity in H1 2021 compared to H1 2020:

In Asia-Pacific , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by around 27 percent year-over-year (YOY), within a range of 20 to 36 percent, led by the Financials, Consumer & Retail and Industrials/Manufacturing sectors.

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by around 27 percent year-over-year (YOY), within a range of 20 to 36 percent, led by the Financials, Consumer & Retail and Industrials/Manufacturing sectors. In Europe , the Middle East and Africa , the number of announced M&A deals are predicted to increase by 20 percent YOY, within a range of 12 to 31 percent. The strongest growth contributions are expected in the Financials, Energy & Power and Mining, Chemicals & Materials sectors. M&A announcements in DACH, Eastern and Southern Europe and the U.K & Ireland are expected to increase.

, , the number of announced M&A deals are predicted to increase by 20 percent YOY, within a range of 12 to 31 percent. The strongest growth contributions are expected in the Financials, Energy & Power and Mining, Chemicals & Materials sectors. M&A announcements in DACH, Eastern and and the U.K & are expected to increase. In Latin America , a strong resilience during these times shows that the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 22 percent YOY, within a range of 13 to 32 percent. The Financials, Consumer Retail and Real Estate sectors are predicted to lead any growth in announcements. Brazil is expected to carry outsized volume for the territory; Chile and Colombia will also make major contributions.

, a strong resilience during these times shows that the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 22 percent YOY, within a range of 13 to 32 percent. The Financials, Consumer Retail and Real Estate sectors are predicted to lead any growth in announcements. is expected to carry outsized volume for the territory; and will also make major contributions. In North America , a relatively tempered increase of 5 percent YOY is predicted for the number of announced M&A, within a range of -4 to 16 percent, led by the Finance, Healthcare and Industrials & Manufacturing sectors.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over U.S. $34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

