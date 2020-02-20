SS&C Intralinks Sees Mergers and Acquisitions Increasing in 2020

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced results from the Q2 2020 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Based on our data, 2020 could mark the beginning of a new cycle of growth in worldwide M&A activity," said Todd Partridge, Head of Global Marketing, SS&C Intralinks. "The new deals entering the due diligence phase in virtual data rooms over the last two quarters points to a 5 percent year-over-year increase in worldwide deal announcements."

Regional breakdown of predicted M&A activity in H1 2020 compared to H1 2019:

In Asia-Pacific , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by around 6 percent year-over-year (YOY), within a range of 1 to 11 percent, led by the Materials, Consumer & Retail and Healthcare sectors. Japan , India , China , Hong Kong and South Korea are expected to make the strongest growth contributions.

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by around 6 percent year-over-year (YOY), within a range of 1 to 11 percent, led by the Materials, Consumer & Retail and Healthcare sectors. , , , and are expected to make the strongest growth contributions. In Europe , the Middle East and Africa , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 4 percent YOY, within a range of 1 to 7 percent. The strongest growth contributions are expected in the TMT, Financials and Energy & Power sectors. M&A announcements in Italy , the U.K. and Germany are all expected to see increases.

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 4 percent YOY, within a range of 1 to 7 percent. The strongest growth contributions are expected in the TMT, Financials and Energy & Power sectors. M&A announcements in , the U.K. and are all expected to see increases. In Latin America , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to fall by 4 percent YOY, within a range of -9 to 2 percent. The Financials, Industrials, and Energy & Power sectors are predicted to lead any growth in announcements. Any increases in LATAM economies are expected to come from Mexico and Peru .

, the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to fall by 4 percent YOY, within a range of -9 to 2 percent. The Financials, Industrials, and Energy & Power sectors are predicted to lead any growth in announcements. Any increases in LATAM economies are expected to come from and . In North America , the number of announced M&A deals is predicted to increase by 5 percent YOY, within a range of -2 to 14 percent, led by the Healthcare, Materials and Consumer & Retail sectors.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

