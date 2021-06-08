SS&C Intralinks Sees Steady Increase in Global Mergers & Acquisitions Activity in Q3 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today introduced results from the Q3 2021 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.

"Continuing the positive trend, the amount of announced global M&A volume is expected to grow by greater than 10% in Q3 compared to the same period last year," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "Growth is certainly being led by APAC, but all regions are contributing to steady increases in M&A activity."

Regional market forecasts for Q3 2021 M&A activity:

Asia-Pacific is staying consistent and leading global performance on a QoQY basis. In Q3 2021, the region's announced volume is forecast to grow by >10% against Q3 2020, and between 5% and 10% compared to Q2 2021.

is staying consistent and leading global performance on a QoQY basis. In Q3 2021, the region's announced volume is forecast to grow by >10% against Q3 2020, and between 5% and 10% compared to Q2 2021. In Europe , the Middle East and Africa , after the pandemic's severe impact on the U.K., France , Germany and Italy , the countries are leading the resurgence in activity following Q1 2021. We expect to see greater than 10% growth in announced volume compared to Q3 2020 and Q2 2021.

, , after the pandemic's severe impact on the U.K., , and , the countries are leading the resurgence in activity following Q1 2021. We expect to see greater than 10% growth in announced volume compared to Q3 2020 and Q2 2021. In Latin America , investors continue to show confidence, particularly in Brazil , as the region is tracking toward >10% growth across all major economies against Q3 2020 and Q2 2021.

, investors continue to show confidence, particularly in , as the region is tracking toward >10% growth across all major economies against Q3 2020 and Q2 2021. In North America, steady pace of re-openings and mass vaccinations have created tailwinds that continue to drive the region into record territory. North America is forecast to grow announced volume by >10% against Q3 2020, and 5% to 10% against Q2 2021.

The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

