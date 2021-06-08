SS&C Intralinks Sees Steady Increase in Global Mergers & Acquisitions Activity in Q3 2021
Jun 08, 2021, 09:00 ET
WINDSOR, Conn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today introduced results from the Q3 2021 issue of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor, an indicator of future mergers and acquisitions (M&A) announcements.
"Continuing the positive trend, the amount of announced global M&A volume is expected to grow by greater than 10% in Q3 compared to the same period last year," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head, SS&C Intralinks. "Growth is certainly being led by APAC, but all regions are contributing to steady increases in M&A activity."
Regional market forecasts for Q3 2021 M&A activity:
- Asia-Pacific is staying consistent and leading global performance on a QoQY basis. In Q3 2021, the region's announced volume is forecast to grow by >10% against Q3 2020, and between 5% and 10% compared to Q2 2021.
- In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, after the pandemic's severe impact on the U.K., France, Germany and Italy, the countries are leading the resurgence in activity following Q1 2021. We expect to see greater than 10% growth in announced volume compared to Q3 2020 and Q2 2021.
- In Latin America, investors continue to show confidence, particularly in Brazil, as the region is tracking toward >10% growth across all major economies against Q3 2020 and Q2 2021.
- In North America, steady pace of re-openings and mass vaccinations have created tailwinds that continue to drive the region into record territory. North America is forecast to grow announced volume by >10% against Q3 2020, and 5% to 10% against Q2 2021.
The SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor forecasts the number of future M&A announcements by tracking early-stage M&A activity from the previous four quarters, defined as new sell-side M&A transactions that are in preparation or have begun their due diligence stage. On average, early-stage deals are six months away from public announcement.
SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting. SS&C Intralinks has executed over US$34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.
