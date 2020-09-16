SS&C Launches Accredited Financial Services Education Library

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) today announced it has released a new online education product for financial professionals. SS&C's GAMMA is a digital library of online courses optimized for remote learning by financial industry professionals. The product provides seamless access to hundreds of online courses across more than 30 financial topics, from accounting and finance basics to portfolio management and software skills.

The library of innovative, interactive online courses is accredited with various industry associations and organizations to support key industry certifications and designations, including:

CPA ® : National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) CPE credits for Certified Professional Accountants ®

National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) CPE credits for Certified Professional Accountants CIMA ® , CIMC ® , CPWA ® , RMA ® : Investment and Wealth Institute (IWI) CPE credits for Certified Investment Management Analysts ® , Certified Investment Management Consultants ® , Certified Private Wealth Advisors ® and Retirement Management Advisors ®

Investment and Wealth Institute (IWI) CPE credits for Certified Investment Management Analysts , Certified Investment Management Consultants , Certified Private Wealth Advisors and Retirement Management Advisors CIDA ® : Investment Training and Consulting Institute (ITCI) CPE credits for Certified Investments and Derivatives Auditors ®

Investment Training and Consulting Institute (ITCI) CPE credits for Certified Investments and Derivatives Auditors CLU ® , ChFC ® , FSCP ® , WMCP ® : American College of Financial Services CPE credits for Charted Life Underwriters ® , Chartered Financial Consultants ® , Financial Services Certified Professionals ® and Wealth Management Certified Professionals ®

American College of Financial Services CPE credits for Charted Life Underwriters , Chartered Financial Consultants , Financial Services Certified Professionals and Wealth Management Certified Professionals CPM®: Academy of Certified Portfolio Managers CPE credits for Certified Portfolio Managers®

"At the SS&C Learning Institute, we understand the importance of helping our businesses and employees thrive during this time of uncertainty. We're committed to providing our clients with access to industry-leading education and technology," said Grant Kreft, Vice President at SS&C Technologies. "As a strategic partner to 18,000+ financial companies, our goal is to ensure our clients have access to the tools and resources they need to excel remotely. This product is designed to assist clients in navigating today's unique challenges."

The SS&C Learning Institute includes an in-house production team dedicated to the continuous development of GAMMA. The library is updated monthly with new course content based on market changes and industry trends. The production team also specializes in the development of custom courses and tests for clients, including the transition of legacy in-person instruction programs online.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

