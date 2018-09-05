SS&C Launches Salentica Data Broker

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq : SSNC ), a global provider of financial services software and software-enabled services, today announced the launch of Salentica Data Broker, an independent solution for secure data integration. Advisors can now use Salentica Data Broker with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, two of the largest CRM platforms on the market.

Salentica Data Broker is a state-of-the-art integration solution that enables secure data sharing with other applications used by wealth advisors, asset managers and their clients. The solution integrates with Schwab OpenView Gateway®, TD Ameritrade Institutional's Veo®, Fidelity WealthscapeSM, Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, Advent APX® and Axys®, MoneyGuidePro® and Modestspark.

Salentica Data Broker bridges the gap between siloed or disconnected data, supplying firms with a 360 degree view of clients. The solution standardizes the volume and frequency of data integrations, creating cost and time savings for clients. The architecture of Salentica Data Broker allows advisors to plug the solution into their existing Salesforce or Microsoft Dynamics platform, eliminating costly data migrations and user training costs associated with moving to a new deployment.





"The release of Salentica Data Broker as a stand-alone application enables advisors to integrate with key applications without having to change their core CRM platform," said Dave Ireland, Co-General Manager, SS&C Salentica. "This approach is unique in the marketplace, and allows us to be as platform-agnostic as possible. We are committed to extending integrations and building connections with other core financial services applications to fully support advisors' businesses."

