SS&C Names New President and Executive Leadership for SS&C Health

WINDSOR, Conn., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the appointment of Sean Hogan as President of SS&C Health. A seasoned executive leading technology enabled growth businesses, Sean will oversee SS&C Health, which is comprised of Health Solutions led by recent hire Rob Kulis and Pharmacy Solutions led by Marc Palmer.

"We see great opportunity in the healthcare industry to leverage our technology and services to help clients deliver optimal clinical, quality and financial outcomes and enhanced consumer experience. We welcome the depth of health industry expertise Sean brings to our team, and are confident that he will have an immediate positive impact," said Mike Sleightholme, Senior Vice President and General Manager, SS&C.

Sean will be responsible for growing SS&C Health's business and delivering innovative solutions to clients. Sean joins from IBM where he led the healthcare business globally for 15 years. Sean earned his Bachelor in Engineering from Dartmouth College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Rob Kulis recently joined as President of Health Solutions and is focused on extending SS&C's position in claims and medical management, plan growth and advisory enablement. Rob has over 20 years of industry experience and earned a Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, and holds a Master's in Business from Duke University.

As President of Pharmacy Solutions, Marc Palmer has been with the team since 2014 and sets the vision for providing technology enabled solutions that improve clinical and financial outcomes for clients. Marc brings over 20 years of industry experience and graduated from the University of Southern California where he earned a BA in Journalism and a BA in Education.

"SS&C is an entrepreneurial, dynamic growth company that is very innovative in its use of technology. This matched with SS&C Health's depth of pharmaceutical and clinical expertise positions us to help our clients succeed and lead in the dramatically changing health industry. I am excited to join the SS&C team," said Sean Hogan.



SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

