SS&C Releases Contactless Hospitality Technology for Timeshare Properties

WINDSOR, Conn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the release of TimeShareWare Arrive™, a new contactless guest communications solution for vacationers. The functionality enables shared-ownership properties to simplify resort operations and enable social distancing measures to bring peace of mind to guests and staff.

Arrive allows guests to check-in using a mobile phone, computer or kiosk, either at the resort or remotely, all seamlessly integrated with TimeShareWare front-desk software. The enhanced user interface allows resort owners to tailor the solution and supports self-check-in and check-out capabilities, credit card capture, documentation capture, and guest communications. Arrive is integrated with TimeShareWare products, including TimeShareWare Professional and is available in the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean.

"COVID-19 has challenged the hospitality industry to come up with new systems and procedures to ensure a safe environment. TSW Arrive allows us to avoid long check-in lines and retrieve pivotal guest information while limiting the contact between guests and our staff members," said Thomas Klein, Front Office Manager, The Cliffs at Princeville. "Communication throughout the stay and expedited check-out process are additional benefits for our guests and associates."

"We see our responsibility as the industry leader to create products that will help our clients quickly return to normal operations. TimeShareWare Arrive showcases our leading software development and talent, our adaptability to meet our customer's most urgent needs, and SS&C's innovation," said Timo Jones, Senior V.P. and General Manager of SS&C TimeShareWare.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

