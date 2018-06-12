SS&C Releases First Round of 2018 Product Upgrades

"We implemented important functionality for our clients such as addressing support for MiFID II and continuing a proactive approach to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)," said Robert Roley, General Manager of SS&C Advent. "The 18.1 release delivers enhancements on two recently announced solutions: Advent Lumis™, an exception management and workflow solution for Geneva users, and Advent Genesis™. The latest updates to Genesis included strengthening support for householding and sleeve level rebalancing."

Advent Genesis

Launched at SS&C Deliver 2017, Advent Genesis, a cloud-based portfolio construction and rebalancing solution, helps clients to manage models and portfolio drift and adjusts strategies efficiently. Just a few months after launch, Genesis received the "Highly Commended" designation in the Best New Trading Product category at the 2018 Fund Technology and WSL awards. Genesis continuously receives new features and has recently added enhancements that help clients efficiently manage household rebalancing and cash management and intelligently block trades for the OMS streamlining execution. Genesis has also strengthened compliance as well as enabled an aggregation service that allows users to group holdings by any characteristics for efficient portfolio construction.

Geneva and Geneva World Investor

The 18.1 release comes with new accounting features such as the XIRR calculation to provide additional performance reporting flexibility across all investment types. In Geneva World Investor, users can take advantage of drag-and-drop capabilities to build investor level queries and custom reports without the need for technical resources.

Since launching last year, the Geneva Enterprise Information Store™ (EIS) continues to expand access to more data and accounting functions for reporting and business intelligence solutions. Specifically, firms can now access user-defined fields, alternative price data and other convenient functions through this SQL server-based data solution.

The newest release of the powerful data governance tool for Geneva, Advent Lumis, gives users robust autocorrect capabilities, customizable data rules, enhanced alerts and notifications. In addition, Advent Lumis provides users with a full suite of real time analytics designed to decrease operational costs, lower operational risk and increase efficiencies across the operational model.

Advent Portfolio Exchange (APX)

The latest APX release addresses inquiries from the online community and focuses on global regulatory initiatives. Specifically, new reports have been created to facilitate MiFID II compliance. To help firms address General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements, critical new data retention and security enhancements were developed. Additionally, APX features an enhanced position reconciliation report to reduce matching times, better handle 'pending trades' and streamline downstream workflows via reconciliation group automation enhancements.

Moxy and Rules Manager

Clients using these solutions benefit from increased connectivity in pre- and post-trade integrations with FIXLink to access global liquidity and SSCNet to efficiently manage the post-trade process. Integration with APX and Advent Genesis were enhanced resulting in broader and tighter exchange of data across the platform. Focus on GDPR compliance remains a key investment area in this round of releases, and along with related client requests, resulted in performance improvements especially on the Advent Rules Manager solution.

Syncova

Syncova's ability to provide transparency into margin and fee calculations was improved with additions to its web-based query builder, which now has the ability to add custom calculated columns and provides easier access to key counterparty data and user-driven reporting. In addition, improvements to the Geneva-Syncova integration included new handlers for account setup and sending financing accruals back to Geneva resulting in a streamlined on-boarding process.

Tamale

Tamale RMS 18.1 comes with faster and more secure access to client research. Users can easily access specific research through better filtering and can view information in full screen or drill down to interact with the raw data. Shared dashboards can be customized to display custom data, and users can quickly export data to Excel. Security has also been strengthened with single sign-on and multi-factor authentication.

Tradex

Tradex 18.1 offers a tailored homepage based on user roles and improved connectivity, including a client's choice of downstream systems through new additions to Tradex REST API. Tighter integration with APX provides administrators with more visibility into imported items as well as insight into position and transaction reconciliation through break alerts and reconciliation results screens. For Individual Pension Savings scheme (IPS) portfolios, Tradex 18.1 allows clients to customize periodic orders to start paying out for customer retirements.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-releases-first-round-of-2018-product-upgrades-300662688.html

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

www.ssctech.com

