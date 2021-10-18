SS&C Releases Intralinks 2022 Limited Partner Survey Results

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced its SS&C Intralinks 2022 LP Survey results. The survey found most Limited Partners (LPs) believe alternative investments met or exceeded their performance expectations for 2020, and three-quarters of investors plan to increase their allocations over the next 12 months. Produced in partnership with Private Equity Wire, the sixth annual survey offers insights from nearly 200 globally dispersed investors.

"The last 12 months have been crucial for alternative fund managers," said Bob Petrocchi, Co-Head of SS&C Intralinks. "Impressive annualized returns have allowed General Partners (GPs) to show strength, and most LPs plan to increase their allocations. Yet only 25% of respondents were 'very satisfied' with GP technology capabilities. So there is an opportunity for GPs who embrace technology to improve the GP/LP relationship and gain a competitive edge."

80% of Limited Partners' (LPs) were overwhelmingly positive, confirming their alternative asset portfolios had met or exceeded performance expectations. Additionally, hedge fund performance showed continued strength in 2020, delivering the best performance in 22 years.

Other key findings include:

Over 80% of LPs feel it's important for GPs to adopt technology to improve the quality of portfolio reporting and transparency.

55% of LPs plan to increase their number of GP relationships.

69% of LPs agree or strongly agree current market-dislocation opportunities should prove beneficial to alternative assets over the next 12 months.

LP sentiment is mixed regarding the leveraged buyout space, with most LPs either somewhat optimistic or cautious.

LPs would like to see improvement in due diligence and ESG data.

Click here to read the full report.

SS&C Intralinks is a pioneer of the virtual data room, enabling and securing the flow of information by facilitating M&A, capital raising and investor reporting . SS&C Intralinks has executed over U.S. $34.7 trillion worth of financial transactions on its platform.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Related Links

http://www.ssctech.com

