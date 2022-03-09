SS&C Revolutionizes Fund Administration with GoCentral

WINDSOR, Conn, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced the launch of its GoCentral platform to optimize SS&C's fund administration offering. The intelligent web platform leverages Artificial Intelligence and Business Process Re-engineering (BPR) in an exception management-based approach to optimize front, middle and back-office services.

"SS&C is paving the way for fund administrators to modernize middle office operations," said Rick Chase, Director, Global Data Operations at Russell Investments. "Their new platform will enhance our ability to quickly identify and manage exceptions and reconciliations. SS&C's use of AI will assist us in seeing and prioritizing issues as they arise, which will ensure greater efficiency."

SS&C GoCentral is an integrated and intelligent, next-generation fund administration platform – a single unified platform to access the information and systems needed to manage funds. In addition, it features an intelligent exception management-based workflow designed to streamline the NAV process while providing greater transparency to SS&C's alternative asset manager clients.

"With GoCentral, we make our client's resiliency and agility sustainable with AI-enabled operations, continuous process optimization, and more," said Ken Fullerton, Managing Director. "Our leadership in the fund administration is and has always been centered on delivering leading, proprietary technology and world-class service. But we didn't rest on our achievements. Instead, we took the opportunity to re-engineer our entire fund administration offering and improve outcomes for clients with the use of modern, disruptive technologies, so fund managers can spend less time on operations and more time on delivering growth."

The new GoCentral solution aims to deliver:

Intelligent workflow automation technology to facilitate fund operations, with seamless workflows to strengthen oversight

Full operational transparency from Operations to C-level users, with clear, detailed access to data and tools in one centralized location

Comprehensive operations control and reduce risk by creating cloud-based role-based access, workflow and more

Learn more about GoCentral.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE: SS&C

SOURCE SS&C