SS&C Sees More than 250 Clients Go Live on Eze Eclipse

SS&C

26 Oct, 2023, 09:39 ET

Cloud-native front-to-back investment management system streamlines trading, optimizes efficiencies and costs

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has surpassed 250 clients relying on its front-to-back investment management platform, Eze Eclipse. Eclipse has maintained steady growth since its initial launch in 2018, with several clients going live on the system weekly since January 2020 and a nearly 100% client retention rate. Nearly 60 new clients have launched in 2023.

"Eclipse enables our front office to operate with speed and agility, streamlines our entire operation, and serves as an effective tool for our back office in its day-to-day operations," said Onusa Chantanapongwanij, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Artia Global Partners LP. "The platform is simple to set up, scalable, and user-friendly. Additionally, the Eze client service team is always helpful, particularly during our initial launch."

"The rapid adoption and growth of Eze Eclipse over the last five years speaks to the solution's effectiveness and the positive impact it's had on our clients' investment operations," said Frank Orzechowski, Managing Director of Product Management, SS&C Eze. "We will continue to work directly with our clients to deliver the most impactful enhancements their businesses need, backed by the industry's largest, most responsive services team."

Built on the latest cloud technology, Eclipse continuously provides client enhancements, with over 75 feature updates rolled out weekly. Over the last 12 months, Eclipse has continued to evolve and grow to meet the needs of its expanding client base. Some highlights include:

 Multi-Asset Class Enhancements

  • Expanded equity swap management capabilities, including financing, resets, and rerates
  • Platform-wide support for Fixed Income, including a new security master, integrated trade ticket and accrual engine, as well as a financial calculator for bonds and securitized assets
  • Support for Mortgage-Backed Securities and Asset-Backed Securities

Mobile enhancements

  • Clients can run their business from the palm of their hand with the Eze app powered by Eclipse; recent enhancements include configurable swipe actions and electronic order and route management
  • The Eze app is also now available on Apple and Android tablets

Interoperability

  • Expanded a rapidly growing menu of integrated solutions from Eze Marketplace, bolstering capabilities around AI, risk management, TCA, reporting, market intelligence and more.
  • Eclipse can now be modularized and used as a standalone OMS, designed to meet a growing firm's front-office needs and scale with the entire operation when the time is right.

Accounting

  • A new Time Series Reporting module allows clients to view performance across any time period

See how Eze Eclipse can propel your business forward and help you eclipse the competition.  

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about
SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
For more information

Brian Schell | Chief
Financial Officer, SS&C
Technologies
Tel: +1-816-642-0915 | E-mail:
[email protected]

Justine Stone | Investor
Relations, SS&C Technologies
Tel: +1- 212-367-4705 | E-mail:
[email protected]

Media Contacts

Emma Lowrey
PAN Communications
Tel: (617) 502-4300
E-mail: [email protected] 

SOURCE SS&C

