SSC Services for Education Supports Students and Teachers Nationwide Through Expanded Back-to-School Initiatives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SSC Services for Education is kicking off the new school year with two impactful initiatives, providing over $40,000 worth of school supplies to teachers and partnering with the Vogue Room Foundation to design custom dorm rooms for students. Back-to-school season is a chance to set the stage for success, and SSC's dedication to uplifting teachers and students nationwide through these impactful initiatives helps them prepare for the year. From classrooms to dorm rooms, SSC is investing in what matters most: empowering educators and nurturing the next generation of leaders.

Clear the List: Empowering Teachers Nationwide

In 2025, SSC's Clear the List initiative once again delivered next level support for the fifth year in a row, providing over $40,000 worth of school supplies to more than 100 classrooms at SSC partner schools nationwide. The contribution solidifies SSC's commitment to investing in the foundation of education by ensuring educators have the necessary resources to cultivate dynamic classrooms, giving students a place to shine, grow, and feel empowered.

"Teachers pour so much of themselves into their students, often going above and beyond with their own resources," said Val Emery, Division President for K-12 Partnerships, SSC Services for Education. "Clear the List allows us to lift some of that weight, giving educators the materials they need so they can focus on what truly matters - teaching and inspiring the next generation."

The Vogue Room Foundation Partnership: Designing Spaces That Inspire

Beyond a simple move-in day, SSC partnered with The Vogue Room Foundation to redefine what it means to start a college journey. For the second year, this partnership has elevated the experience for first-year students at Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), demonstrating a commitment to student well-being. This fall, the initiative was brought to life for twin sisters Nakayla and Taniya, who received uniquely designed dorm rooms, upgraded from floor to ceiling, to reflect their unique personalities.

"Walking into a space that feels like home can change the way a student experiences college from day one," said Derrick Parker, Division President for Higher Education Partnerships, SSC Services for Education. "Our partnership with The Vogue Room Foundation is about creating that sense of belonging and confidence, ensuring students not only succeed academically but also feel valued and supported as they step out on their own for the first time."

Building Brighter Futures Together

Whether through school supplies for teachers or dorm room makeovers for students, SSC's back-to-school programs reflect the company's belief that investing in education means investing in people.

"At SSC, our goal is to create opportunities where students and educators feel empowered to reach their fullest potential," said Darryl Lomax, Chief Executive Officer, SSC Services for Education. "These initiatives are a model for what's possible, and we're committed to scaling this vision and making an even greater difference in 2026 and well into the future."

About SSC Services for Education

SSC Services for Education partners with K-12 schools and universities nationwide to provide custodial services, grounds management, and facilities maintenance services. At SSC, the belief is simple: every student, whether in kindergarten or graduate school, deserves a place that feels safe, welcoming, and inspiring. From bustling elementary hallways to sprawling university campuses, SSC ensures every space supports learning, growth, and community pride - because when the environment is right, students can focus on what truly matters: their future. Learn more about SSC Services for Education .

