SS&C Signs Long-Term Agreement with DDH Graham to Deliver Services

News provided by

SS&C

14 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

DDH Graham outsources administration to SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has signed a long-term agreement with DDH Graham Limited (DDH) to deliver superannuation and funds management administration services. DDH Graham Group manages and administers over $7.8 billion in funds on behalf of 34 fund managers and superannuation funds in Australia.

Upon completion, DDH will leverage SS&C's skilled financial administration and technology resources on a sub-contracting basis to further expand its superannuation and managed funds business. SS&C will deliver member and investor administration, including unit registry and fund services, for DDH and their superannuation and managed fund clients. DDH will transition the delivery of the administration services to SS&C over the next few months.   

DDH Executive Chairman Ugo Di Girolamo welcomed the arrangement with SS&C, a global administrator with demonstrated commitment to the Australian financial administration sector. "While our DDH Money Market business remains unchanged and is not part of these arrangements, the opportunity to align with a superannuation and managed funds administration organization such as SS&C is a significant one. The ability to scale and gain access to leading financial technology will expand our range of opportunities to service customers in a changing industry," he said.  

As part of the agreement, approximately 70 team members in Brisbane will transfer over time from DDH to SS&C, ensuring DDH customers experience no service interruptions. The team will leverage SS&C's in-house technology to automate processes and streamline operations while continuing to provide top-notch service delivery to DDH's clients alongside SS&C's experts.   

"We are pleased to expand our relationship with DDH Graham and look forward to working closely with our new colleagues," said Nick Wright, Head of Global Investor & Distribution Solutions. "This agreement continues SS&C's growth story in Australia, where we see a lot of opportunities in our outsourcing business. We are committed to serving superannuation and managed funds clients at this stage of the industry's evolution and look forward to the opportunity to deliver the best technology and service to clients as our business grows." 

About DDH Graham

Established in 1981, DDH Graham offers a wide range of investment products and services including cash management accounts, a variety of managed funds as well as super and non-super administration capabilities. DDH Group currently manages and administers over $14 billion* in funds nationally, on behalf of financial intermediaries and other financial services partners.

About SS&C

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology. Australia's financial services and superannuation industries have relied on SS&C's technology and services for more than 30 years.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE SS&C

Also from this source

SS&C Technologies Releases Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies Releases Q4 and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC), a global provider of investment, financial and healthcare software-enabled services and software,...
SS&C Announces Financial Risk and Regulatory Reporting Partnership with Regnology

SS&C Announces Financial Risk and Regulatory Reporting Partnership with Regnology

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced a strategic partnership with Regnology, a leading regulatory reporting technology...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.